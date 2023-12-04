The first of the four large survey vessel ships, Sandhayak, built at Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), was delivered to the Indian Navy on Monday, adding to the capability to collect oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications. “Sandhayak has an indigenous content of over 80 per cent by cost,” the Ministry of Defence officially stated.

“The primary role of the ship would be full-scale coastal and deep-water Hydrographic Survey of Port/ Harbour approaches and determination of navigational channels/ routes. Zone of operation includes maritime limits up to EEZ/ extended continental shelf,” a MoD statement read.

Besides harvesting oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications, the ship in its secondary role will provide limited defence and function as hospital ship during war and emergencies. With a displacement of about 3400 tons and an overall length of 110 meters, Sandhayak is fitted with state-of-the-art hydrographic equipment such as Data Acquisition and Processing System, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, Remotely Operated Vehicle, DGPS Long range positioning systems, and digital side scan sonar, the Ministry informed.

The ship is capable of achieving speeds in excess of 18 knots as it is powered by two diesel engines. The ship underwent a comprehensive schedule of trials in harbour and at sea, before delivery to the Indian Navy. The keel for the ship was laid on March 12, 2019, and was launched on December 5, 2021.

“The induction of Sandhayak, despite Covid-19 and other geo-political challenges during its construction, is a tribute to the collaborative efforts of a large number of stakeholders, MSMEs and Indian industry in enhancing the maritime prowess of the nation in the Indian Ocean Region,” the Defence Ministry observed.

