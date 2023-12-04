Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced Government decision to erase Colonial military lineage by stating that ranks in the Indian Navy would be renamed to reflect Indian culture. Besides that, epaulettes worn by Naval officers would now carry the symbol of Shivaji Maharaj’s army, said PM Modi to appreciate the Navy’s initiative.

Speaking at the Navy Day function at Sindhudurg Fort of Maharashtra, PM Modi about Government’s commitment to push the strength of women in armed forces.

“Taking pride in our heritage, I am proud to announce that the ranks in the Indian Navy would be renamed as per the Indian culture. We are also working on increasing women’s power in our defence forces. I want to congratulate the Navy for appointing the country’s first woman commanding officer on a naval ship,” the PM stated after unveiling a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot fort in the Sindhudurg district.

PM Modi told the gathering that the nation is moving forward, leaving the mentality of dependence behind due to the inspiration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “I am happy that the New epaulettes will now have a symbol of Shivaji Maharaj’s army. I had the opportunity to connect the Naval flag with the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he narrated in his bid..

Reiterating Shivaji Maharaj’s acclamation that those who have control over the seas hold the ultimate power, the PM noted he had drafted a powerful navy. He also bowed before warriors like Kanhoji Angre, Mayaji Naik Bhatkar and Hiroji Indulkar, to insist they remain an inspiration even today.

PM Modi emphasised that the country’s history is not about slavery, defeats and disappointments alone, but also comprises the glorious chapters of victories, courage, knowledge and science, art and creative skills, and maritime capabilities. Earlier, he congratulated the Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the unveiling of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a moment of privilege. “Chhatrapati Shivaji’s life continues to serve as an inspiration to everyone. He was a statesman who foresaw the future possibilities. He recognised the relevance of the Navy and added a new chapter to India’s rich naval tradition. In line with the Prime Minister’s call to get rid of the colonial mindset, the new ensign was adopted by the Navy, which is inspired by the glorious legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji,” he said.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, in his speech, acknowledged Shivaji’s foresight in investing in sea power. “The PM commissioned our indigenous aircraft carrier last year and the new insignia of the Navy was also unveiled. The new insignia is inspired by the royal seal of Shivaji Maharaj. After 300 years of subjugation, Chhatrapati Shivaji carved out ‘Swarajya’. He had the foresight to invest in sea power. Sindhudurg Fort here is the testament to his important message, that is, one who controls the seas is powerful,” Navy Chief said.

