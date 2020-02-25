Swine flu infects five Supreme Court judges

Five judges of the Supreme Court have been affected with the swine flu, which is caused by the H1N1 virus, said a press release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The release further said all the judges were provided treatment per the protocol. “Prophylactic treatment was also given to all who have come in contact with them, including their family members. All five judges were kept in home isolation. Of these, three judges have already resumed their duty and two continue to be under home isolation as well as observation, and are recovering,” the release added.

In order to curb the spread of the infection in the apex court, preventive measures were immediately undertaken by the Ministry. “The first-aid post of Central Government Health Services was strengthened at the Supreme Court premises. The court rooms and residences are being sanitised. Awareness regarding preventive measures was disseminated to all concerned,” said the release.

An H1N1 sensitisation workshop for lawyers and other staff members will also be conducted by the Ministry at the Bar Council of India on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry said although H1N1 is a seasonal infection that usually occurs every year with two peaks — one in January-March and the other in July-September — everyone is requested to take preventive measures, such as covering the nose and mouth with a tissue or a handkerchief while coughing or sneezing, washing hands frequently with soap and water, avoiding crowded places, avoiding touching the eyes, nose or mouth, keeping off crowded places if you have cough and cold, drinking plenty of water and sleeping well. “In case of any symptoms, the nearest public health facility may be contacted immediately,” the release said.