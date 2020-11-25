Tamil Nadu adds 1,534 new Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths

An additional 1,534 Coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the state to 7,74,710.

After 1,873 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases dropped to 11,520. There were 16 deaths registered and 68,082 samples tested.

Chennai saw an addition of 467 cases; 536 patients were discharged, and four deaths were reported. Coimbatore saw the second-highest number of new Coronavirus cases with 149, and all other 35 districts reporting less than 100 infections, says a health ministry data.