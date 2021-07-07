Tamil Nadu adds 3,367 Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu saw the addition of 3,367 coronavirus cases on Wednesday (3,479 on Tuesday) to take the total number of infections to 25,06,848.

After 3,704 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 34,076.

The number of deaths registered was 64 and 1,51,844 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases at 384, Chennai had 196 infections, and all the other districts had fewer cases, Health Department data said.