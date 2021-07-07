National

Tamil Nadu adds 3,367 Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 07, 2021

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases at 384

Tamil Nadu saw the addition of 3,367 coronavirus cases on Wednesday (3,479 on Tuesday) to take the total number of infections to 25,06,848.

After 3,704 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 34,076.

The number of deaths registered was 64 and 1,51,844 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases at 384, Chennai had 196 infections, and all the other districts had fewer cases, Health Department data said.

Published on July 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.