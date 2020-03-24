Tamil Nadu CM announces new electric vehicle and data centre parks

﻿

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced a slew of measures, including the establishment of an electric vehicle park near Chennai, to attract industrial investments.

In order to attract new investments into Tamil Nadu, an electric vehicle park will be set up at Manalur SIPCOT Industrial Estate near Chennai at an estimated cost of ₹148 crore, he told the Assembly today.

With all the basic facilities, the proposed park will also have an industrial technical centre, testing facilities, warehouse and heavy vehicle yard.

Starting with a full-fledged electric vehicle policy in September 2019, the State has been announcing various measures in support of electric vehicle investments as part of its vision to emerge as a leader in EV manufacturing.

The efforts paid dividends as a leading electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy has planned to set up an electric two-wheeler manufacturing unit at Hosur involving investments of more than ₹630 crore over a period of time. A few more players in the EV space are also in discussion with the government for their manufacturing ventures in the State.

A couple of weeks ago, the government announced its plans to set up a solar powered electric vehicle charging station with slow- and fast-charge features. Based on the success of this model, the government plans to ramp up the number of such stations.

Palaniswami also reiterated that the State will extend subsidies under the EV policy to all categories of industries in the EV sector.

The Chief Minister’s announcements also included a Nabard-assisted ₹2,934-crore plan to create modern infrastructure in the upcoming industrial parks of SIPCOT across six locations in the State.

Data centre park

Palaniswami also announced that the State government will establish a data centre park over a 150-acre site at an investment ₹500 crore near Sriperumbudur. “While this project may generate 3,500 new jobs, it will also help the State achieve further progress in the IT sector,” he said.

A start-up and innovation city with all necessary facilities at a cost of ₹350 crore will be established near Chennai to attract innovative and knowledge-based companies.

A ₹110-crore project for supply of water to factories at the Hosur SIPCOT Industrial Estate was also proposed.