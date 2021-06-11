Tamil Nadu extends lockdown for another week, allows more relaxations

Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the Covid-19 lockdown for one more week from June 14 to June 21 but with more relaxations.

However, 11 districts that include Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai will have minimal relaxations as these areas continue to report higher daily infections.

In other 27 districts including Chennai, beauty parlours, saloons and Spas will be allowed to function between 6 am and 5 pm. Also, TASMAC liquor shops will also be allowed to open from 10 am to 5 pm, according to an official release. Shops that do service or repair for agri-equipment and pump sets will be allowed to open between 9 am and 5 pm.

Optical shops and eye glass service outlets, mobile and its accessories’ outlets, shops that sell consumer durables/electronics such as televisions, refrigerators, and construction material sales shops will be allowed to open between 9 am and 2 pm.

Schools and colleges will be allowed to take up works relating to admissions during this lockdown phase.

Export oriented units and their suppliers could continue to function with 50 per cent workers, while other industrial establishments are allowed to operate with one-third of the staff.

Factory workers will be allowed to commute in two wheelers with e-registration and their ID cards. IT and IT Services companies should function with 1/5 of the staff or just 10 people. Housing loan companies, non-banking finance companies and all insurance companies could function with 33 per cent staff.

In 11 districts, private security agencies and housekeeping services for apartments and service works at houses by plumbers, electricians, motor technicians will be allowed between 9 am and 5 pm with e-registration. Two-wheeler and bicycle repair shops could function between 9 am and 2 pm.

People can travel in cabs and autorickshaws with e-registration. In taxis, three passengers excluding the driver are allowed. Autorickshaws can ply with two passengers. Export oriented units and their suppliers in those 11 districts could continue to function with 25 per cent workers by strictly following the prescribed guidelines.