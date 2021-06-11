Tamil Nadu extends lockdown for another week, allows more relaxations

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the Covid-19 lockdown for one more week from June 14 to June 21 but with more relaxations.
However, 11 districts that include Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai will have minimal relaxations as these areas continue to report higher daily infections.
In other 27 districts including Chennai, beauty parlours, saloons and Spas will be allowed to function between 6 am and 5 pm. Also, TASMAC liquor shops will also be allowed to open from 10 am to 5 pm, according to an official release. Shops that do service or repair for agri-equipment and pump sets will be allowed to open between 9 am and 5 pm.
Optical shops and eye glass service outlets, mobile and its accessories’ outlets, shops that sell consumer durables/electronics such as televisions, refrigerators, and construction material sales shops will be allowed to open between 9 am and 2 pm.
Schools and colleges will be allowed to take up works relating to admissions during this lockdown phase.
Export oriented units and their suppliers could continue to function with 50 per cent workers, while other industrial establishments are allowed to operate with one-third of the staff.
Factory workers will be allowed to commute in two wheelers with e-registration and their ID cards. IT and IT Services companies should function with 1/5 of the staff or just 10 people. Housing loan companies, non-banking finance companies and all insurance companies could function with 33 per cent staff.
In 11 districts, private security agencies and housekeeping services for apartments and service works at houses by plumbers, electricians, motor technicians will be allowed between 9 am and 5 pm with e-registration. Two-wheeler and bicycle repair shops could function between 9 am and 2 pm.
People can travel in cabs and autorickshaws with e-registration. In taxis, three passengers excluding the driver are allowed. Autorickshaws can ply with two passengers. Export oriented units and their suppliers in those 11 districts could continue to function with 25 per cent workers by strictly following the prescribed guidelines.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Bedi isn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...