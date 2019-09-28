Tamil Nadu govt plans comprehensive single window portal, simplified procedures for investors

The iPhone 11: A few less features for a lot less money
Tamil Nadu government is working on making the single window portal a very comprehensive one by covering a wide range of services as part of its focus on making things easier for investors.
Addressing the 183rd Chamber Day celebrations of Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), N Muruganandam, Principal Secretary to Government, Industries Department, Government of Tamil Nadu said the enactment of Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation Act and the advent of Single Window Clearance System had immensely improved the ease of starting a business in Tamil Nadu.
“Now, we are in the process of expanding it and making it very comprehensive to cover about 54 services. In another six months we should be ready with the new portal,” he added.
The portal www.easybusiness.tn.gov.in, launched in November 2017, integrates 24 services/approvals relating to 11 government departments for providing single window clearances for industries.
Muruganandam also said that in all departments there was a focus to simplify procedures and to improve the ease of doing business – starting from planning permission from CMDA, DTCP (Directorate of Town and Country Planning) approvals, procedures in SIPCOT and to pollution control board permission. In every department, procedures are getting streamlined, he added.
He felt that a lot of outreach needed to be done as even some industry associations were not aware of changes that have come about in the government departments. Along with industry bodies, we are planning to go to different districts, reach out to associations and tell them about all changes effected for ease of doing business.
M C Sampath, State Industries Minister said the recent visit of the state's high level delegation under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to the U.S, UK and the Middle East was a successful one as it could attract investments of ₹8835 crore through 41 agreements.
He also said the state government, for the first time, engaging the Tamil diaspora in a big way to market Tamil Nadu for attracting investments.
Earlier, Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, President, MCCI, discussed the Chamber’s contributions over these years and sought state government’s help in a few areas for the benefit of industries in the state.
The demands included labour reforms in tune with the structural shifts in the market place; the celebration of success stories from Tamil Nadu and establishment of world class centres of excellence, among others.
