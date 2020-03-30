National

Tamil Nadu has 67 coronavirus positive cases: CM Palaniswami

PTI Chennai | Updated on March 30, 2020 Published on March 30, 2020

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami   -  THE HINDU

The State reports 10 new cases in Erode

Tamil Nadu has 67 coronavirus positive cases in the State, up from 50, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Monday.

The fresh cases include 10 from Erode, Palaniswami told reporters at the Secretariat in Chennai, adding that additional personal protective equipment like N-95 masks for the health personnel have been ordered.

Migrant workers stranded in Tamil Nadu have already been provided food and shelter apart from medical help, he said.

