Tamil Nadu helps fruit, vegetable farmers with marketing support

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
Ahead of the mango harvest in the next 15 days, the Tamil Nadu government has waived cold storage fee for fruits and vegetables till April 30. This is one of the initiatives announced by the State government to address the concerns of the farmers who are having trouble due to the lockdown following Covid-19 pandemic.
The State government has launched district-wise helplines to assist farmers sell their produce and sort issues like transport, vehicle passes and storage, announced Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Nearly 500 mobile outlets to sell fruits and vegetables will be introduced across Tamil Nadu, he added.
The Chief Minister announced a loan of ₹10 lakh would be given to those agencies that procure fruits and vegetables directly from farmers by giving them fair price for the produce.
Meanwhile, 69 new Covid-19 positive cases — 63 had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi last month — have been reported today in Tamil Nadu as against 50 on Monday. This takes the total number of cases in the State to 690, said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh. Today, one Covid-19 patient died, taking the total number of deaths due to the virus to seven. However, so far, 19 infected persons have recovered, she said.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Industry Department has allowed sectors like steel, refineries, cement, textiles (excluding garment), sugar mills, foundries, paper, common effluent, glass, tanneries and tyre to be included in the list of continuous process industries operations.
The State government permits the process/activities of these industries with skeletal staff for essential maintenance of all closed industrial units and packaging and labelling of finished or manufactured goods to facilitate their transportation for export, says an order from the Industries department.
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) seemed like fashionable jargon, until it landed uninvited ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
Amid all the turmoil in the market, the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,323.45 last ...
Even as otherequity schemes plummeted, pharma MFs contained the fall to a large extent
Market share gains, Tanishq store expansion bode well for Titan, when demand recovers
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...