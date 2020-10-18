National

Tamil Nadu records 4,295 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday

The number of active cases stands at 40,192.

There was an addition of 4,295 coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the State to 6,83,486. After 5,005 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 40,192.

There were 57 deaths (total 10,586) and 90,242 samples were tested (total 88,56,280).

In Chennai, there was an addition of 1,132 cases; 1,458 patients were discharged and 15 deaths reported. After Chennai, the city of Coimbatore reported the maximum number of cases with 389 followed by Salem (240), Chengalpattu (231) and Tiruvallur (2180), according to State Health Department.

