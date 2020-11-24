Tamil Nadu reports 1,557 new Covid-19 cases

An additional 1,557 Coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the state to 7,73,176.

After 1,910 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases dropped to less than 12,000 to 11,875. There were 17 deaths registered and 67,271 samples tested.

Chennai saw an addition of 469 cases; 514 patients were discharged, and seven deaths were reported. Coimbatore saw the second-highest number of new Coronavirus cases with 146, and all other 35 districts reporting less than 100 infections, says a health ministry data.