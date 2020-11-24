Tamil Nadu reports 1,557 new Covid-19 cases

iPhone 12 set to become most popular of the line-up
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
An additional 1,557 Coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the state to 7,73,176.
After 1,910 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases dropped to less than 12,000 to 11,875. There were 17 deaths registered and 67,271 samples tested.
Chennai saw an addition of 469 cases; 514 patients were discharged, and seven deaths were reported. Coimbatore saw the second-highest number of new Coronavirus cases with 146, and all other 35 districts reporting less than 100 infections, says a health ministry data.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Price depends on, among other things, spot rate of the underlying commodity
LME 3-month zinc hit a new 18-month high of $2,793 per tonne on Friday
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
