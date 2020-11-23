National

Tamil Nadu reports 1,624 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 23, 2020 Published on November 23, 2020

Chennai saw an addition of 483 cases

An additional 1,624 Coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 7,71,619

After 1,904 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases dropped to 12,245. There were 17 deaths registered and 65,012 samples tested.

Chennai saw an addition of 483 cases; 504 patients were discharged, and six deaths were reported. Coimbatore saw the second-highest number of new Coronavirus cases with 140, and in all the other 35 districts, the daily count was less than 100, says data from the health ministry.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 23, 2020
coronavirus
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.