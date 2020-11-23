Tamil Nadu reports 1,624 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths

An additional 1,624 Coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 7,71,619

After 1,904 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases dropped to 12,245. There were 17 deaths registered and 65,012 samples tested.

Chennai saw an addition of 483 cases; 504 patients were discharged, and six deaths were reported. Coimbatore saw the second-highest number of new Coronavirus cases with 140, and in all the other 35 districts, the daily count was less than 100, says data from the health ministry.