Tamil Nadu reports 510 additional coronavirus cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 02, 2021 Published on February 02, 2021

Tamil Nadu reported the addition of 510 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the State to 8,39,352. After 521 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,517.

Four deaths were registered and 51,664 samples tested. In Chennai, there was an addition of 142 cases. There was zero infection in Perambalur, while the other 35 districts reported less than 100 cases each, according to State health ministry.

