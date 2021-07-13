Tamil Nadu Shelter Fund invests ₹95 crore in Vijay Raja Homes’ affordable housing project

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Tamil Nadu Shelter Fund (TNSF) has invested ₹95 crore in an affordable housing project by property developer Vijay Raja Homes Private Limited for the construction and development of ‘VRX 360’ a 2,700-unit under construction affordable development project in Thirumazhisai, a suburb in western Chennai.
TNSF is a Category I (Social) Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) invested by global investors such as World Bank and is managed by the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation (TNIFMC). The fund invests in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) compliant affordable housing impact projects for commercial returns.
JLL India, who was the exclusive advisor for the transaction, in a press release said, “After a major push from the government, the affordable market in India has received a boost and development focus on mid and affordable segments continued in H1 2021 with 72 per cent of new launches in the sub ₹10 million categories.”
“Vijay Raja is committed to create projects that offer luxury yet are affordable for all walks of life. The affordable segment is our key focus, and we believe in the government’s vision of housing for all,” Chendilnathan, Chairman and Managing Director, Vijay Raja Homes Private Limited was quoted in the release.
“The launch of this project will serve as a fillip to more affordable housing projects, owing to the steady demand and the innate satisfaction for a customer to own a home,” said Siva Krishnan, Managing Director, Chennai & Coimbatore and Head of Residential Services, India, JLL.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...