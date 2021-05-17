TN government to take a call on Chinese vaccine later

Will Tamil Nadu be open to using Chinese Covid-19 vaccine? This question is being raised considering that the State's global tender for procuring 3.5 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine, unlike Maharashtra, does not exclude Chinese companies from bidding.

The EoI issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has a clause that specifically bars countries sharing land borders with India. This means vaccines from China are ruled out.

Tamil Nadu government's global tender stipulates that under option A, the bidder’s vaccine should be approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and licensed for use in India by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on the day of bidding.

Under option B, the vaccines to be purchased must be approved by WHO but not approved by DCGI on the day of bidding. Option B would be purchased subject to issue of license / approval by DCGI, the tender documents says.

Chinese Sinopharm vaccine has been approved by WHO and thus qualifies for bidding.

It is too early to comment whether Chinese vaccine will be allowed. It will be decided at the time of opening of bids in a scientific and transparent manner as always, said a senior government official.

However, the local BJP is against the use of Chinese vaccines. SR Sekhar, Treasurer, Tamil Nadu BJP, in a tweet said, “As Government of India is so cautious about Chinese investments and their goods, Tamil Nadu government should follow in the footsteps of the Central Government. Sinopharm has a low level of efficacy of 78 per cent compared to other vaccines prescribed by ICMR.”

The State government should convene a meeting with pharmaceutical companies of the State and find a viable solution to procure vaccines locally rather than going globally. At any cost TN shouldn’t accept the Chinese tender which is against our National Security, he said in another tweet.

The State government decided to import the vaccines due to the shortage even as the number of coronavirus cases have been going up steadily.