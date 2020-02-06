Tamil superstar Vijay questioned by Income Tax officials in connection with ₹25-crore alleged tax evasion

Flight jargon
Tamil superstar C Joseph Vijay has come under the radar of the Income Tax Department after they searched properties of Tamil film industry financier Anbu Cheliyan, over alleged tax evasion. Income Tax officials searched the properties of AGS Cinemas and film financier Cheliyan in Madurai on Wednesday, February 5, NDTV reported.
They also questioned Vijay after they found ₹25 crore kept in Cheliyan’s place. Vijay’s home in Chennai came under scrutiny and the questioning session will continue today as well.
Officers alleged that they found unaccounted transactions between the financier and the actor. In 2019, AGS Cinemas had produced a super hit film starring Vijay.
Income Tax officials carried out searches at 20 locations including the residence and office of Kalpathi S Aghoram, an AGS promoter, and at the screens owned by his group, reported Livemint.
The superstar had to halt the shooting of his upcoming movie, Master, in Cuddalore district. Master is a Tamil action-thriller, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, as per the Livemint report.
Moments after Vijay was summoned by the tax sleuths, Vijay’s enraged fans took to Twitter to extend their support to the Tamil superstar.
