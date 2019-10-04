National

TAPMI figures in QS World Ranking

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on October 04, 2019 Published on October 04, 2019

The Manipal-based TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) has been included in the ‘QS World Rankings’ for 2020.

Quoting Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director of TAPMI, a press release said here on Friday that TAPMI has been ranked amongst 101+ band of the ‘QS World University Rankings: Masters in Management Category 2020’.

“This is a new milestone and a new beginning for us. We thank the alumni and student fraternity, faculty, researchers, corporate partners and all other stakeholders for believing in us,” he said.

The QS rankings evaluate business schools’ performance relative to their key missions whilst accounting for what matters most for prospective students.

The ‘QS World University Ranking’ is the most widely read university rankings in the world, the release added.

