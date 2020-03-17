Task for Shivakumar: Sewing a ‘rainbow coalition’ of different factions within Congress to take on BJP

Plenty in the pipeline: Detect gears to crack the US oil and gas market
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
By making DK Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga as KPCC president, Congress party has given the mantel of its State leadership to a dominant community after a gap of two decades.
Though Shivakumar’s elevation was expected for some time now, political analysts are curious whether this strategy will pay off. But on the ground, the immediate task for Shivakumar is to woo voters from Janata Dal Secular JD(S), which is predominantly supported by the Vokkaliga community.
At the moment, for the Congress party the main opponent in Old Mysore region is JD(S) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is slowly emerging on the horizon. This appears a tricky task for Shivakumar, especially in the wake of new found camaraderie between him and top leaders of JD(S). Also another task on hand, as KPCC chief, is to bring unity within the Congress party. Especially when there is open tussle within the party between the ‘old guard’ (original party workers) and ‘migrants’ (leaders from other parties, who have joined Congress).
But what has surprised many in the Congress circles is the initial move made by the new KPCC President. Immediately on his elevation, in the middle of Karnataka legislative session, he sprung a surprise by calling on Leader of Opposition and Congress floor leader Siddaramaiah, AICC member and senior party leaders Mallikarjuna Kharge, KH Muniyappa, Veerappa Moily, Rahman Khan, KJ George, MB Patil and former KPCC presidents G Parameshwar and Dinesh Gundu Rao.
A senior party leader said “This looks a new strategy of Shivakumar, who is sewing a rainbow coalition of party members belonging to different communities to take on the ruling BJP.”
The biggest challenge for him is take along different groups and bringing in a much-needed co-ordination among the senior leaders as the party which currently is a divided house on caste and regional lines.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Shivakumar said a meeting of KPCC Working Presidents – Eshwar Khandre, Jarkiholi Satish and Saleem Ahammed at the historic Congress Office on Race Course Road, Bengaluru. “We resolved to chalk out and implement a detailed plan to make Congress in Karnataka a cadre-based party from a mass-based one. As part of this initiative I have met senior leaders of the party to take them into confidence.” He cited that lack of confidence among the different communities and sections within the party was the main real reason for setback in 2019 Assembly elections.
Shivakumar’s elevation has come at the time when there is an internal infighting within the saffron party between pro and anti BS Yediyurappa. The present chief minister. BJP’s infighting could blow out of proportion, an alternative cannot be given unless the Congress is stronger is the mantra supporters of Shivakumar are openly saying.
Now for the Congress party will the elevation of ‘trouble shooter’ pay dividends and help revive party’s fortunes in the state is the question.
