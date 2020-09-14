Tata Motors’ Altroz will be official partner of IPL

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Tata Motors on Monday announced that its premium hatchback, Altroz, will be the official partner for the upcoming Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Continuing its association for the third consecutive year with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Altroz follows in the path of its stable-mates, the Nexon and the Harrier, both of which have been the tournament’s official partners during the 2018 and the 2019 seasons, respectively, the company said in a statement.
The IPL begins on September 19 and will be played across three venues, located in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates, for a total of 50 days.
As the official partner, Tata Motors will showcase the Altroz in the stadium at all three venues in the UAE, throughout the tournament.
“The festive season has kicked in well for us and IPL is nothing short of a festival for the cricket fans across the country. We are elated to be back for the third consecutive year with IPL and this time with a car that has set Gold Standards in every sphere — The Tata Altroz. Much like the Altroz, which is India’s safest hatchback, this year’s IPL will be played in a safe and sanitised environment keeping the safety of all players at utmost importance in this current scenario,” said Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors.
“We have elaborate plans to capture the viewer’s attention who will be virtually supporting their favourite teams, on-air and across digital platforms. We are positive to drive tremendous value from this association and hope to share the joy of watching live cricket with the fans yet again,” added Srivatsa.
“We look forward to delivering great value to Tata Motors in 2020 and growing our partnership further,” said Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL.
Launched earlier this year, the Altroz has a five-star safety rating by Global NCAP.
The player with the best strike rate of the match will win the Altroz Super Striker Trophy along with a prize of ₹1 lakh. Moreover, the batsman with the highest strike-rate of the tournament drives home the Altroz, said Tata Motors.
Apart from displaying the car at the stadiums, Tata Motors will be conducting the Altroz Super Striker mobile game. It is a free to participate mobile game, wherein daily winners of the Altroz Super Striker mobile game will get vouchers worth ₹5,000 and the season winner takes home the Altroz Super Striker trophy along with vouchers worth ₹1 lakh. Tata Motors will make the Altroz Super Striker mobile game available to all from September 19 onwards.
