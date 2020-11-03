National

Tata Trusts launches mobile medical unit in Tirupati

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 03, 2020 Published on November 03, 2020

To provide free screening for NCDs, hypertension, diabetes, various cancers

Tata Trusts has launched a mobile medical unit (MMU) at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care & Advanced Research (SVICCAR), Tirupati, through its special purpose vehicle Alamelu Charitable Foundation (ACF).

The MMU will offer free-of-cost screening for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), hypertension, diabetes and oral, breast and cervical cancers, along with general health check-ups, to people living in Tirupati, Chittoor, and adjoining remote areas.

Specially designed to meet the needs of communities residing in remote areas, the MMU is equipped with a mammography machine which will be deployed for high-risk individuals, upon clinical breast examination.

The screening tests will be performed as per the National Programme for Prevention of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) guidelines.

Following an MoU with The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in 2017, Tata Trusts had set up Alamelu Charitable Foundation (ACF) for implementing its Cancer Care Initiative to ensure affordable, accessible and high-quality treatment and screening for cancer detection, according to a statement.

