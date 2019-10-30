Telangana asks for 106 acres defence land for 2 road projects

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has written two letters to the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking transfer of some parcels of defence land for road development.
In the letters, KT Rama Rao also referred to earlier communication of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with the Defence Ministry for the transfer of defence land.
This, KTR mentioned, was part of the Strategic Road Development Plan for development of Hyderabad-Nagpur sector on National Highway 44.
KTR wrote, “As part of the Prime Minister’s vision to improve the road network to boost economic growth of the nation, Telangana has taken up Strategic Road Development Plan, which includes improvement of Nagpur-Hyderabad Sector on NH 44 with a 11-km-long elevated corridor which requires 39.40 acres of defence land along NH-44. This would also improve the connectivity between Nagpur and the capital city of Hyderabad and will greatly benefit the cantonment by completely decongesting it.”
The other request was for taking up a 19-km road from Jubilee Bus Station with a 4-km elevated stretch to connect north Telangana.
This segment requires 66.37 acres and the road will enable faster movement to Karimnagar, Ramagundam, and other districts in north Telangana.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism