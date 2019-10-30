Telangana asks for 106 acres defence land for 2 road projects

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has written two letters to the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking transfer of some parcels of defence land for road development.

In the letters, KT Rama Rao also referred to earlier communication of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with the Defence Ministry for the transfer of defence land.

This, KTR mentioned, was part of the Strategic Road Development Plan for development of Hyderabad-Nagpur sector on National Highway 44.

KTR wrote, “As part of the Prime Minister’s vision to improve the road network to boost economic growth of the nation, Telangana has taken up Strategic Road Development Plan, which includes improvement of Nagpur-Hyderabad Sector on NH 44 with a 11-km-long elevated corridor which requires 39.40 acres of defence land along NH-44. This would also improve the connectivity between Nagpur and the capital city of Hyderabad and will greatly benefit the cantonment by completely decongesting it.”

The other request was for taking up a 19-km road from Jubilee Bus Station with a 4-km elevated stretch to connect north Telangana.

This segment requires 66.37 acres and the road will enable faster movement to Karimnagar, Ramagundam, and other districts in north Telangana.