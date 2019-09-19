Telangana Chambers introduces certificate course in EXIM management

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) has introduced a Certificate Course in Export Import Management.

The course is offered in association with the Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation (TSTPC). The classes, which begin on October 12, will be held on Saturdays till December.

Priced at Rs 15,000, the course will cover - introduction to internal trade, foreign trade policy, international marketing, EXIM finance and exchange regulations and international logistics, a FTCCI executive said.

"The course will equip the participants with tools required for external trade. It will help identify newer markets for products and expand business opportunities," he said.