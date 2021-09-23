Telangana Chief Minister to meet Gajendra Shekhawat, Piyush Goyal

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will leave for New Delhi on a two-day trip to meet Union Ministers Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Shekhawat and Piyush Goyal.

After holding discussions with the Jal Sakthi Minister on knotty water issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on September 25, the Chief Minister will attend a meeting organised by the Union Home Ministry at the Vignan Bhavan the following day.

This is KCR’s second visit to the national capital this month. Early this month, he went to Delhi on a nine-day tour in which he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and laid foundation stone for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi office in the capital.

Also read: KCR meets Shekhawat, Gadkari over river water share, roads issues

“The Chief Minister will leave for New Delhi on September 24 after taking part in the Business Advisory Committee of the State Assembly,” a Chief Minister’s Office statement said.

The monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly and Council will begin on September 24.

Paddy issue

The Chief Minister will also meet Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss the paddy issue before returning to Hyderabad the same day.

The State faces a serious challenge with regard to paddy as the Food Corporation of India (FCI) asserting that it is not going to buy the paddy stocks (parboiled rice) from the Rabi season.

This has forced the State Government to advise farmers not to grow paddy in the upcoming Rabi season.