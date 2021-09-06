KCR meets Shekhawat, Gadkari over river water share, roads issues

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao today met with Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Nitin Gadkari seeking fair share of Krishna and Godavari river waters and to discuss the need to take up and expedite road projects in the State.

On a trip to New Delhi where he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and some Union Ministers, Rao, over the past two days, raised various pending issues in the State which need the Centre’s funding and support.

Today, during his meeting with Union Jal Sakthi Minister Shekhawat, he discussed the need for the State’s rightful share of Krishna and Godavari river waters. He submitted data and documents to support the State’s rightful share.

The Union Ministers are said to have given a patient hearing to Rao on the State’s pending issues and concerns.

During the meeting, he was accompanied by State irrigation Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar, Officer on Duty to CM Sridhar Rao Deshpande, and a few other officials.