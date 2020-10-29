Telangana CM assures transparency in land registration; launches Dharani portal

Telangana has ushered in transparent and secure land registrations with the launch of the Dharani portal, a one-site facility for land records and transactions in the State.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao launched the portal and assured that it will enable transparent and secure land registrations.

The portal, which can be accessed from anywhere in the world, will allow people to access property information, book slots for registration of land and can write their own documents (for registrations), using the open proformas available on the portal.

It eliminates discretionary powers of revenue officials and allows registration of land only through the proper authentication of the seller, buyer and the revenue officer concerned.

“This will be trendsetter. Information on 1.45 crore acres of land has been uploaded. There will no scope for mischief. All transactions are authentic and secure,” he said, while launching the portal at Moodu Chintalapalli village in Medchal district on Thursday.

He said the IT-based system will automatically reflect the details of the transactions. “The changes will immediately be reflected in the passbooks of the buyer and the seller. A new passbook will be sent to the respective parties in a few days after the transaction,” he said.

Sada binama registrations

The Government, which allowed people holding sada binamas (land deals that happened on paper) to register their lands, has extended the deadline by a week.

“This is going to be the final deadline. After that, the government will not allow the sada binama holders to register their land. We have already received as many as 1.46 lakh applications in this regard,” he said.

The Dharani portal would comprise model proformas of registration documents, which will allow people to fill up relevant information to prepare the papers for registrations.