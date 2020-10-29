Telangana CM assures transparency in land registration; launches Dharani portal

The world’s fastest car @ 533kmph!
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Telangana has ushered in transparent and secure land registrations with the launch of the Dharani portal, a one-site facility for land records and transactions in the State.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao launched the portal and assured that it will enable transparent and secure land registrations.
The portal, which can be accessed from anywhere in the world, will allow people to access property information, book slots for registration of land and can write their own documents (for registrations), using the open proformas available on the portal.
It eliminates discretionary powers of revenue officials and allows registration of land only through the proper authentication of the seller, buyer and the revenue officer concerned.
“This will be trendsetter. Information on 1.45 crore acres of land has been uploaded. There will no scope for mischief. All transactions are authentic and secure,” he said, while launching the portal at Moodu Chintalapalli village in Medchal district on Thursday.
He said the IT-based system will automatically reflect the details of the transactions. “The changes will immediately be reflected in the passbooks of the buyer and the seller. A new passbook will be sent to the respective parties in a few days after the transaction,” he said.
The Government, which allowed people holding sada binamas (land deals that happened on paper) to register their lands, has extended the deadline by a week.
“This is going to be the final deadline. After that, the government will not allow the sada binama holders to register their land. We have already received as many as 1.46 lakh applications in this regard,” he said.
The Dharani portal would comprise model proformas of registration documents, which will allow people to fill up relevant information to prepare the papers for registrations.
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Two decades and more than 4 million of them later, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is still persisting in the race
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...