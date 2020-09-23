Telangana government gives officials 15 days to update Dharani portal

As it iattempts to change the way revenue administration is carried out in the State, the Telangana government has ordered officials to furnish online data on houses, properties, plots and flats across the State.

At the heart of the new revenue regime will be Dharani portal, which is aimed at making land records and land deals transparent. The State government has asked revenue officials to update the online database in the next 15 days.

At a review meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao entrusted the responsibility of uploading information on all non-agricultural properties online, to the officials in the Panchayat Raj and Municipal departments to complete the task.

The CM had held a high-level meeting on the designing of the Dharani portal, which is part of the implementation of the new Revenue Act.

Dharani will facilitate online registration of properties by keeping the information on lands up to date.

State Chief Advisor and former Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Rythu Bandhu Samithi State President Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Secretary Arvind Kumar were present at the review meeting.