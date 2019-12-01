Telangana government goes ‘worker-friendly’ at TSRTC but slams down hard on unions

In a major relief for Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that salaries for the 55 days when they had struck work will be paid, they will get an increment and the retirement age increased to 60 from 58.

These decisions were among a slew of employee-friendly announcements made by the government in a first of its kind lunch hosted by the Chief Minister to the employees on Sunday at Pragati Bhavan.

However, the Government has come down hard on unions. It has suspended elections to the recognised unions for two years and instead a welfare board will be constituted with two employees from each depot, it said.

September salaries will also be paid to the RTC employees on December 2.

For the benefit of the family of employees who died during the strike period, one job will be given to a family member within eight days. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh per family will also be paid.

The government has also announced that the corporation will be allocated ₹1,000 crore in the State Budget every year from the next year.

Employees working on temporary basis will be made permanent in the TSRTC. A housing scheme will also be worked out.

Bus conductors will not be penalised if a passenger does not take a ticket. The responsibility of purchasing a ticket will be fully on the passenger.

Women

It was decided that women employees will not be given night duty and their shift should end by 8 pm. In every depot, within 20 days, exclusive toilets, dressing rooms and dining rooms will be provided for women. All TSRTC women employees, like their counter parts in the government, will get three months childcare leave along with the maternity leave.

Women employees need not wear khaki uniform; they can have their uniform in the colour of their choice. If the male employees also want a change in their khaki uniform it will be done.

A committee will also be formed to give suggestions to address specific problems faced by the women employees.

Healthcare

Healthcare services in TSRTC will also cover parents of the employees. Measures should be taken to avail the medical services of private hospitals not only in Hyderabad but also other places in the State. Medicines should be distributed free of cost to the employees at every dispensary, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister urged the officials and employees to take a pledge that they would work in coordination to protect the RTC and turn it into a profitable organisation.