Telangana Government will upgrade the ITIs as Advanced Technology Centers (ATCs) to hone the skills of the youth and meet the growing needs of skilled manpower for Industry (4.0).

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy formally laid the foundation stone for ATC at Mallepally ITI here on Tuesday. The government already entered into a 10 years of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) to upgrade 65 ITIs as ATCs in the state.

The total cost of the project to convert ITIs into ATCs will be ₹2,324.21 crores. State government will contribute ₹307.96 crores (13.26 percent). TTL’s share is ₹2016.25 crore (86.74 percent). As part of the initiative, 65 ITIs will be upgraded as ATCs.

Training will be provided to the with advanced equipment and technology. TTL already employed 130 experts to impart training for youth in ATCs. Over all, 5,860 people are being trained in six types of long-term courses every year. Training in short term courses will be offered to 31,200 people.

Only 1.5 lakh people have been provided training in ITIs in the last ten years. Four lakh people will be trained in the next ten years in the ATCs . The ATCs will extend their services to Polytechnic and Engineering students in future, according to a release.