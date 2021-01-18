Telangana, Gujarat sign MoU to support women entrepreneurs

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
WE HUB, India’s first state-led incubator to foster and promote women entrepreneurship set up by Telangana Government, has announced its partnership with i-Hub of Gujarat, to encourage and support startups in raising capital.
An MoU was inked between Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Information Technology Department, Telangana and Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Gujarat.
This partnership will initiate pre-incubation program for 240 aspiring women entrepreneurs in the EdTech, MedTech and Fintech sectors in Telangana and Gujarat. Post 3 months of pre-incubation program, 20 entrepreneurs will be selected for the final virtual/physical co-incubation program.
This co-incubation brings in the startups the opportunity to scale up to viable enterprises and receive solid scale-up and rapid growth mentorship from the leaders at i-Hub and WE HUB. The startups will also have Government supported exposure visits across Telangana and Gujarat.
KT Rama Rao, Telangana IT Minister, said, “When we announced the formation of WE HUB in November 2017, little did people understand the vision of this initiative and the impact it would create. In the last two years, WE Hub has pushed the narrative of democratising entrepreneurship by breaking the barriers that exist for Women Entrepreneurs through its work. We are happy that WE HUB has now become the best practice model for many state governments in India.”
Anju Sharma said, “Through this program, WE Start, we will enable women entrepreneurs to transfer and gain knowledge from each other as well as from WE HUB and i-Hub. The aim of this partnership is to benefit women entrepreneurs from across the country and not just from Gujarat and Telangana.”
Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE HUB said, “We are glad to collaborate with i-Hub to promote Women Entrepreneurship across Telangana and Gujarat. Through this collaboration, we are going to equip i-Hub with the learnings, knowledge and ecosystem we have developed in the past 3 years working with over 3,400 Women Entrepreneurs, 11 startup programs, incubating 148 startups and creating over 300 jobs.”
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...