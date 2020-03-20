Telangana issues dos and don’ts for home quarantine

The Telangana government has come up with a set of dos and don’ts to be followed by passengers from abroad, who have opted to observe self-quarantine at home rather than getting admitted to Government-designated quarantine buildings. As of Thursday, there were about 711 persons in home quarantine and 1,290 in government quarantine facilities in the state. The number of positive cases in the state is put at 16, with one discharged.

Home quarantine... for whom

– for people who may have developed Covid-19 symptoms

– for people who have arrived from elsewhere

– who might have been exposed to infection

– those who have arrived from corona-infected countries, where community transmission is evident

– who might have come in contact (within one metre) with a fellow passenger

What to do

-- Stay in a well ventilated single room, preferably with an attached or separate toilet.

-- Family members to maintain a distance of one metre

-- Stay away from the elderly, pregnant women, children, and persons with co-morbidities

-- Restrict movements to the house

-- Do not attend any social or religious gathering

-- Report to health officials

The Health Ministry has asked people who have returned from Covid-19 affected countries to report it to officials. Also, people who are in touch with such persons must remain in home isolation for 14 days. They should inform a hospital the moment they develop symptoms.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked all passengers who have arrived from abroad after March 1 to notify officials of the Health Department. He said a State-wide survey will be taken up to identify such people to keep tabs on the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

On Thursday, about 700 people were screened at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, taking the total to about 71,000 people.

Meanwhile, the State Government has asked top public agriculture, research and management institutes to set apart buildings to convert them into quarantine zones. Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), NIRD (National Institute of Rural Development, NAARM (National Academy of Agricultural Research and Management) and MANAGE (National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management) have provided some buildings that have helped the government to make 2,000 beds ready for quarantine.