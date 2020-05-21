Telangana IT exports up by 19 per cent at Rs 1.29 lakh crore

Despite Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacting the IT industry in the fourth quarter of 2019-20, Telangana has registered information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services exports of Rs 1,28,807 crore as against Rs 1,09,219 crore, showing a growth of 17.93 per cent.

The IT exports from Telangana constitute 11.58 per cent in the lover all IT exports of Rs 11,12,496 crore from the country.

The State created over 39,000 jobs in 2019-20. The total number of IT employees in the State went up to 5.82 lakh as against 5.43 lakh in the previous year.

The growth rate of IT exports from Telangana far exceeds the overall national growth rate of 8 per cent.

“This clearly indicates that Telangana is poised to be the preferred destination for IT investments in the future,” Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar has said.

He asked the IT Ministry to take measures to ensure smooth functioning of the IT industry in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic.

Presenting the numbers to the Chief Minister, Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao has said that the IT industry in the State could clock the double the national’s growth rate, despite Covid-19 hitting the IT industry very hard in the fourth quarter.

IT for Telangana

Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary (IT and Industries), said that the IT industries and employees raised about Rs 70 crore through IT4TS (Information technology industry for Telangana) for taking up Covid-19 relief works.