Telangana official denies allegation of illegal data collection by state

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Information Technology and Industries), Telangana, has denied allegations that the state government was illegally collecting the personal data of citizens.

He said Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan had relied on a newspaper report that had distorted his speech completely.

“First, he was not present in the conference where I spoke. He is relying on a newspaper report, which has completely misunderstood what I said, and distorted my speech,” he said.

He was responding to Sravan’s appeal to Kishan Reddy, the State Home Minister, asking for a probe into illegal data collection by the Telangana government.

“Whatever we do is entirely within the law. The Economic Survey, a prestigious document brought by the Government of India, has praised this as a best practice and asked all states to replicate this. It is ironical that a complaint is being made to Government of India,” he commented.

Quoting media reports, Sravan had alleged that the state government was breaching the privacy of citizens and illegally collecting personal data. He submitted a memorandum to Kishan Reddy on Monday, expressing concern over the alleged data collection, undermining people’s privacy.