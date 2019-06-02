Telangana power capacity tops 16,203 MW, up from 7,778 MW in 2014

The Telangana power transmission network has doubled from 14,059 MVA to 28,884 MVA and the contracted capacity has gone up to 16,203 MW from 7,778 MW in the past five years since the state’s formation in June 2014, thereby, enabling round-the-clock power supply without power cuts.

Stating that these would not have been possible but for the support from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, D. Prabhakar Rao, CMD, TS Genco and TS Transco, said the state has managed to ensure robust power generation and supply network over the past five years, since the formation of the new state.

The network would play a critical role in the Telangana government’s schemes and in supplying power to industries under the TS-iPASS Policy, 24-hour power to the agriculture sector, the Mission Bhagiratha-Telangana Water Grid Project, and lift irrigation schemes and providing uninterrupted 24x7 supply to all categories of consumers.

The initiative of the state government to develop power through the public sector has received appreciation from across the country, he said.

TS Genco has synchronised the 800MW super critical unit at the Kothagudem VII Stage within 41 months, as against the standard norm of 48 months.

In an endeavour to become self-sufficient on the power front, TS Genco is adding 5080 MW of thermal capacity at Manuguru (4x270 MW), Damarcherla (5x800 MW) and the works are on at a hectic pace.

The Boiler Light-up of the first unit of the 270MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Station was done on March 25 and the first unit is expected to be synchronised by the end of July 2019.

TS Genco achieved a Plant Load Factor of 80.13 for FY 2018-19, which is one of the highest among the states.

The state grid met a peak demand of 10,818 MW in September 2018, with a record consumption of 233 MU. Significantly, the utilities are fully geared to meet load up to 17,000 MW in the coming seasons, Rao said.