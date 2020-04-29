Telangana power regulator provides bill payment relief to industrial consumers

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
The Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced some bill payment relief measures for industrial consumers in the State.
Considering the difficulties faced by the industries during the Covid-induced lockdown, the TS regulator suo-moto passed orders providing relief measures for industrial consumers under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003.
The industrial associations have represented to the government that the industrial units work on a precarious state of finances and any minor disruptions in their regular flow of works will upset their production and cash flows and their overall financial health is affected.
While the loss and difficulties of workers and employees is predictable, it is equally difficult for units and businesses to pay the salaries and wages by taking additional loans while foregoing the production and revenues. The industrial associations have informed that the Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSME) units with zero/minimum financial reserves may be worst hit by the current prevailing situation and requested for relief measures to save the MSME sector in the State.
The requests of the industry associations were discussed in the State Cabinet meeting held on April 19 and Chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. After detailed discussions, the government decided to extend the following relief measures to the industries in the State.
It had decided that the “electricity bills during the lockdown period will be collected as per actual consumption only and the fixed charges for the same period shall be deferred till May 31 without any penalty and interest. Further, those industries which pay the bills within due date shall get one per cent rebate of billed amount.”
The State Government conveyed the Cabinet decision to the Commission under the powers conferred under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003 for necessary action.
The Electricity Regulatory Commission chaired by T Sriranga Rao, Chairman, accepted the directions of the government for implementation of these relief measures to various industries.
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
The funds will have to repay borrowings first; the portfolios have notable investments in bonds with higher ...
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
Reliance Industries, it appears, is doubling down on its mega balance sheet deleveraging plan and becoming net ...
Alternative assets closely linked to stock and debt markets could not avert the losses
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...