Telangana power regulator provides bill payment relief to industrial consumers

The Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced some bill payment relief measures for industrial consumers in the State.

Considering the difficulties faced by the industries during the Covid-induced lockdown, the TS regulator suo-moto passed orders providing relief measures for industrial consumers under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

The industrial associations have represented to the government that the industrial units work on a precarious state of finances and any minor disruptions in their regular flow of works will upset their production and cash flows and their overall financial health is affected.

While the loss and difficulties of workers and employees is predictable, it is equally difficult for units and businesses to pay the salaries and wages by taking additional loans while foregoing the production and revenues. The industrial associations have informed that the Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSME) units with zero/minimum financial reserves may be worst hit by the current prevailing situation and requested for relief measures to save the MSME sector in the State.

The requests of the industry associations were discussed in the State Cabinet meeting held on April 19 and Chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. After detailed discussions, the government decided to extend the following relief measures to the industries in the State.

It had decided that the “electricity bills during the lockdown period will be collected as per actual consumption only and the fixed charges for the same period shall be deferred till May 31 without any penalty and interest. Further, those industries which pay the bills within due date shall get one per cent rebate of billed amount.”

The State Government conveyed the Cabinet decision to the Commission under the powers conferred under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003 for necessary action.

The Electricity Regulatory Commission chaired by T Sriranga Rao, Chairman, accepted the directions of the government for implementation of these relief measures to various industries.