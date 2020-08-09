Telangana reports 1,982 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths on Saturday

As many as 12 patients have succumbed to the Covid-19 virus in Telangana on Saturday, while 1,982 new positive cases have been reported in the State.

The total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the State so far is put at 627, while the total number of infections stands at 79,495.

After 1,669 patients have recovered from the viral infection, the total number of patients recovered from the infection stands at 55,999. This takes the recovery rate (total number of people recovered versus the total number of positive cases so far) to 70.44 per cent. The national recovery rate is put at 68.32 per cent.

According to the media bulletin released on Sunday, the State has 22,869 active cases, with 16,112 patients are taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.

The State conducted 22,925 tests and results of 1,509 persons are awaited.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 463 cases. This is followed by Medchal district with 141 cases and Rangareddy district with 139 cases.