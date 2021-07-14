Telangana to set up 1,400-acre dry port

The Telangana government has decided to set up a 1,400-acre dry port in the State in the public-private model.

The State Cabinet, which met for the second consecutive day here on Wednesday, has decided to set up another two integrated container depots in association with the Customs Department to promote exports.

The Cabinet has approved logistics and food processing policies, offering a host of incentives to the prospective entrepreneurs.

While the Logistic Policy is expected to drive investments of ₹10,000 crore, the Food Processing Policy could attract ₹25,000 crore.

“The State will set up 10 integrated parks in different parts of the State. The Logistics Policy is aimed at helping e-commerce companies to send products to customers in several international destinations,” a Chief Minister’s Office statement said.

Food processing policy

Under the new Food Processing Policy, the Cabinet seeks to set up 10 Food Processing Zones in the first phase, with a focus on paddy processing units.

“The Cabinet has targeted to set up FPZs in an extent of 10,000 acres by the end of 2024-25, with each zone comprising 500-1,000 acres,” it said.

The policy is expected to generate 70,000 new direct jobs and indirect employment to 3 lakh people.

The Cabinet has decided to extend the last date for entrepreneurs to submit their applications seeking space in FPZs from July 12 to July 31.

Cabinet sub-committee

The Cabinet has constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee under the chairmanship of Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, to discuss the measures to be taken for storage of paddy, milling and marketing.