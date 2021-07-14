Telangana to set up 1,400-acre dry port

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Telangana government has decided to set up a 1,400-acre dry port in the State in the public-private model.
The State Cabinet, which met for the second consecutive day here on Wednesday, has decided to set up another two integrated container depots in association with the Customs Department to promote exports.
The Cabinet has approved logistics and food processing policies, offering a host of incentives to the prospective entrepreneurs.
Also read: Telangana to grow oil palm on 8.09 lakh ha
While the Logistic Policy is expected to drive investments of ₹10,000 crore, the Food Processing Policy could attract ₹25,000 crore.
“The State will set up 10 integrated parks in different parts of the State. The Logistics Policy is aimed at helping e-commerce companies to send products to customers in several international destinations,” a Chief Minister’s Office statement said.
Under the new Food Processing Policy, the Cabinet seeks to set up 10 Food Processing Zones in the first phase, with a focus on paddy processing units.
“The Cabinet has targeted to set up FPZs in an extent of 10,000 acres by the end of 2024-25, with each zone comprising 500-1,000 acres,” it said.
The policy is expected to generate 70,000 new direct jobs and indirect employment to 3 lakh people.
The Cabinet has decided to extend the last date for entrepreneurs to submit their applications seeking space in FPZs from July 12 to July 31.
The Cabinet has constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee under the chairmanship of Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, to discuss the measures to be taken for storage of paddy, milling and marketing.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...