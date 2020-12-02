National

Ten more judges appointed to Madras High Court

Ten additional judges for the Madras High Court will be sworn in on Thursday to take the total strength to 64 as against the sanctioned strength of 75.

The ten additional judges are — G Chandrasekharan, AA Nakkiran, V Sivagnanam, G Ilangovan, S Ananthi, S Kannammal, S Sathikumar, K Murali Shankar, RN Manjula and TV Thamilselvi. They will be sworn in by the Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi.

On Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice notified the appointment of the ten new judges to the Madras High Court. All the ten judicial officers have been elevated from the district judiciary, and appointed as additional judges of the Madras High Court for a period of two years. On September 23, the Supreme Court collegium approved their elevation.

