Covid-19: Test positivity, daily new cases hold steady in Kerala

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Kerala held steady at 18 per cent-plus (18.41 per cent) with 30,000-plus daily new Covid cases (32,097 cases) on Thursday, indicating yet again that the state may be gravitating towards an elevated plateau (10,000 and 15,000 earlier) in the latest phase of intense transmission.
Deaths reported was on the higher side at 188 (173 on Wednesday), while the number of admissions in hospitals inched up to 33,282 (32,803) after recoveries fared comparably lower at 21,634 (21,610 on Wednesday). Active case pool grew appreciably to 2,40,186 on Thursday (from 2,29,912).
The number of samples tested were 1,74,307, at almost the same level as Wednesday, but the TPR dipped slightly to 18.41 per cent (18.76 per cent). There are 296 wards above the threshold Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) of seven per cent, which would go under restrictions similar to Sundays.
The State government is exploring a series of recommendations made by an online meeting of national and internationally renowned experts on Wednesday evening, including the scrapping of night curfews and Sunday lockdowns, apart from reopening schools.
Projections made by the Health Department have maintained the view that the intense transmission may relent in another week or latest by the middle of this month. They make the premise based on the fact that ten days have already passed since the peak Onam and the window of maximum surge projected at twice the reduced incubation period of the Delta variant (five days) may have elapsed.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...