Test positivity rate climbs to 14.73% in Kerala

Test positivity rate (TPR) climbed back to 14.73 per cent in Kerala on Thursday when 1,45,582 samples were tested, of which 21,445 turned positive mostly across the northern districts of Malappuram (3,300); Kozhikode (2,534); Thrissur (2,465); Ernakulam (2,425) and Palakkad (2,168).

The number of deaths too have kept pace counting in at 160 reported with a lag over the past several days. This took the cumulative toll during the pandemic to 18,280. Number of inpatients at various hospitals across the state remains steady at 28,483. Active cases as on date are 1,76,518.

There are 634 panchayats/wards in the State with a Weekly Infection Population Rate (WIPR) of eight per cent or above, representing intensive transmission, based on which local self-government bodies have been targeted for strict Covid-19 protocols, including a triple lockdown.