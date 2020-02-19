Texprocil’s reverse buyer-seller meet Ind-Texpo 2020 to be held on March 17-19

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (Texprocil) is gearing up to organise a reverse buyer-seller meet ― Ind-Texpo 2020 at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex between March 17 and 19.
This would be the second edition of the event, which is supported by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.
The event assumes significance at this juncture as a good number of textile importers are understood to be looking at alternative sources of supplies following the shutdown in China due to outbreak of the novel Coronovirus.
Over 100 importers from over 25 countries/ regions are expected to visit Ind-Texpo 2020, said KV Srinivasan, Chairman, Texprocil, adding, “buyers from Colombia, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, UAE, Middle East, Ethiopia, Kenya, etc. have already confirmed their registration. There have also been increased enquiries from importers in EU to source Indian yarn, fabrics and home textiles”.
Over 75 Indian companies would be exhibiting their product offerings, which would include quality yarn, apparel fabrics, denim fabrics, choicest home textiles and textile innovations, so as to make sourcing simple and under one-roof.
The event would also feature exclusive B2B meetings for exhibiting companies, facilitating exchange of high-quality market intelligence to support industry efforts to attain a competitive edge and move up the value chain with renewed vigour and better understanding of global trade, the Texprocil Chairman said.
He further reiterated that the meet would open up opportunities for Indian companies to explore business potential
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
