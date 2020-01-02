Thackeray Govt decides to enact Maharashtra Public Security Act

To tackle the menace of Naxalism in Maharashtra the Thackeray Government has decided to enact the Maharashtra Public Security Act. Home Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde told reporters today afternoon that the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given a clearance for the act, which would along the lines of Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act of 2005.

The Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act has received a lot of criticism from civil society groups.