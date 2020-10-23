Uddhav Thackeray announces ₹10,000-crore relief package

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday announced a relief package of ₹10,000 crore to help farmers and to rebuild infrastructure, which has been affected by heavy rains in the State from June to October.

The Chief Minister made the announcement after holding a review meeting regarding the situation at his official residence.

Thackeray said that the State government has decided to go beyond the NDRF norms for damaged agriculture and fruit crops. Farmers will be assisted with ₹10,000 per hectare of arable and horticultural land. The limit for providing the relief has been capped at two hectares.

The Chief Minister also clarified that assistance would also be given to the heirs of the deceased, perished livestock and also for house collapse as the set per norms.

The heavy rains have caused severe damage to infrastructure as well as to the crops in the state. Therefore, the government has decided to provide funds to the concerned departments for the rehabilitation of the facilities, he said.

Of the total corpus of ₹10,000 crore, ₹5,500 crore will be provided to the agriculture sector. For roads and bridges, ₹2,665 crore will be provided, ₹300 crore for the urban development department, ₹239 crore for MSEDCL and energy department, ₹102 crore for water resources department, ₹1,000 crore for rural roads and water supply department.

The Chief Minister clarified that the damage caused to roads, bridges, power infrastructure, water supply schemes, houses, schools, primary health centres, Gram Panchayat buildings and agricultural lands due to heavy rains would be compensated from this fund.