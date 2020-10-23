Uddhav Thackeray announces ₹10,000-crore relief package

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday announced a relief package of ₹10,000 crore to help farmers and to rebuild infrastructure, which has been affected by heavy rains in the State from June to October.
The Chief Minister made the announcement after holding a review meeting regarding the situation at his official residence.
Thackeray said that the State government has decided to go beyond the NDRF norms for damaged agriculture and fruit crops. Farmers will be assisted with ₹10,000 per hectare of arable and horticultural land. The limit for providing the relief has been capped at two hectares.
The Chief Minister also clarified that assistance would also be given to the heirs of the deceased, perished livestock and also for house collapse as the set per norms.
The heavy rains have caused severe damage to infrastructure as well as to the crops in the state. Therefore, the government has decided to provide funds to the concerned departments for the rehabilitation of the facilities, he said.
Of the total corpus of ₹10,000 crore, ₹5,500 crore will be provided to the agriculture sector. For roads and bridges, ₹2,665 crore will be provided, ₹300 crore for the urban development department, ₹239 crore for MSEDCL and energy department, ₹102 crore for water resources department, ₹1,000 crore for rural roads and water supply department.
The Chief Minister clarified that the damage caused to roads, bridges, power infrastructure, water supply schemes, houses, schools, primary health centres, Gram Panchayat buildings and agricultural lands due to heavy rains would be compensated from this fund.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 advanced this week, but face barriers ahead; investors need to be cautious
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...