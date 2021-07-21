Tharoor-led House panel to start probe

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Amid Opposition’s demand for a judicial probe into the reports of tapping of phones of top politicians, Army officers, judges and journalists using the Pegasus spyware, a Parliamentary Standing Committee, headed by Shashi Tharoor, has decided to examine the matter. The panel has summoned officials of the Union Home Ministry on July 28 to take their views on the subject ‘Citizens data security and privacy’.
Sources in the Standing Committee told BusinessLine that it had decided to study the new paradigm of citizens’ privacy in the backdrop of a recent Supreme Court verdict and complaints of snooping. “It has nothing to do with the new controversy. But we can include this issue to when we discuss citizens’ privacy,” a panel member said.
The controversy follows revelations of use of an Israeli company, NSO’s Pegasus spyware by various countries to snoop on key people. In India, more than a thousand phones are said to be under watch. The names include politicians such as Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee. The Opposition is demanding a discussion on the matter in both the Houses. The Congress has moved adjournment motions in both the Houses for Thursday demanding a discussion on Pegasus, suspending all other businesses.
Simultaneously, outside the House, the Opposition stepped up the attack against the BJP. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Opposition to form a joint front against the BJP. She is likely to come to Delhi next week to meet leaders of various parties.
The Congress maintained that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah must be held accountable for what it called “the manner in which they have desecrated the fabric of country’s democracy”. The party said the revelations prove that the BJP used spyware to topple elected State governments.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the reports point to a brazen attack on India’s secular democratic constitutional order. “Toppling democratically elected govenments, rejecting people’s mandate by using surveillance spyware is abominable. The Modi government must come clean on its engagement with Israeli company NSO. Institute a JPC inquiry now,” he said.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...