The Centre seems determined to thwart the LDF government’s development agenda: CPI (M)

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
The CPI(M) on Thursday alleged that the Left-ruled Kerala government in the State was facing a “harsh discriminatory” approach from the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre.
An editorial in the forthcoming edition of party mouthpiece Peoples Democracy has said that because of this “prejudiced” attitude of the Centre, Kerala is experiencing a serious financial crisis. “The Modi government seems determined to thwart the LDF government’s development agenda by strangulating its finances,” it said.
The editorial said the Centre has all the powers to raise resources while the States are required to undertake development and social welfare expenditure that far exceed their revenue generating capacities. “While this is a common problem for all states, Kerala is being singled out for exceptional treatment by denying it its due share of taxes and resources,” it alleged.
Citing examples, the editorial said the central government has reduced the amount of funds that can be borrowed by Kerala in the last quarter of 2019-2020. As per the budgetary allocation, the loan should have been Rs 10,233 crore. But only Rs 1,900 crore has been sanctioned. Instead of the Rs 19,500 crore received as borrowing in the last fiscal, it will just be Rs 16,602 this year, it said.
In the place of the Rs 3,200 crore loan received in the last quarter of 2018-19, Kerala will get only Rs 1,920 in the last quarter of 2019-20, it added.
The CPI(M) also alleged that there is constant delay in receipt of GST compensation, and the State also did not receive flood compensation given to seven other states despite facing floods in August 2019. “An additional central assistance of Rs 5,908.56 crore was granted to seven states from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for damages during the southwest monsoon in 2019, but not Kerala.
“Kerala has been one of the better performing states in implementation of the rural employment guarantee scheme (MGNREGS). However, the centre has been tardy in sending funds and arrears to the tune of Rs 1,215 crore which are pending. For payment of paddy procurement also there are dues of Rs 1,035 crore,” it said.
The party also alleged that the Union Budget for 2020-21 has further “neglected” and done injustice to Kerala.
The 15th Finance Commission in its recommendations for 2020-21 has reduced Kerala’s share in the net proceeds of taxes to 1.94 per cent from 2.5 per cent recommended by the 14th Finance Commission. Even the recommended amount of tax devolution by the commission (Rs 16,616 crore) has not been allocated in the budget. The state’s share in central tax has been proposed at Rs 15,236.6 crore as against Rs 16.401 crore received in 2019-20, it said.
“The Modi government’s violation of federal norms and hypocrisy in talking about cooperative federalism is very much on display when it comes to its dealings with Kerala. The LDF government and the people of Kerala are not going to take these efforts to denigrate their state lying down. They will struggle to assert their rights,” it said.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Build a good corpus that will take care of expenses, debt repayments and investments
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
Measures ensure that those in the lower income bracket are left with more money
My spouse and I have savings of ₹16 lakh that would be used as down payment for purchasing a flat. The planned ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...