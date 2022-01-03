The daily dose: January 3, 2022

#Adolescent vaccination: It starts from today. And the Health Minister has urged States to focus on this age group, alongside containment efforts.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/health-minister-mansukh-mandaviya-reviews-states-preparedness-to-tackle-covid-19/article38093595.ece

#Omicron continues to rise: The rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in the last 10 days has been largely due to Omicron, according to NK Arora, Chairperson of the Covid-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI).

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/omicron-pushing-up-cases-but-no-need-to-panic-says-ntagi-chief/article38094399.ece?homepage=true

#SC goes virtual: The Supreme Court has decided to conduct all hearings in virtual mode for two weeks starting from January 3, in view of rising number of cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/with-rise-in-omicron-cases-sc-to-conduct-hearings-virtually-for-next-two-weeks/article38094318.ece

#WB restricts: West Bengal government announced additional restrictions to curb the increase in cases of Covid-19 across the State effective January 3, 2022. All academic activities in school, colleges and universities would remain closed.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/covid-19-to-curb-rising-cases-west-bengal-govt-closes-educational-institutions/article38092757.ece

#UK’s contingency plans: The UK government has made contingency plans in case hospitals, schools and other workplaces are hit by major staff shortages amid the country’s record-breaking spike in coronavirus infections.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/uk-makes-omicron-contingency-plans-for-hospitals-schools/article38096790.ece