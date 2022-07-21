The Daily Dose: July 21, 2022

# Red flags on Covid-19 surveillance: Over 100 districts across nine States — Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra — are witnessing a surge in Covid cases or reporting high positivity rates, according to data with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. States were asked to up their health surveillance, testing and vaccination.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/rising-covid-cases-centre-flags-concern-regarding-low-testing-vaccination-levels/article65662486.ece

# Works against variants: Vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech said Covaxin has demonstrated ‘persistence of immunity’ and impact of third dose of inactivated Covid‐19 vaccine against emerging variants. Published in Nature Scientific Reports, the study demonstrated multiple benefits of the vaccine such as long-term immune response, cell-mediated immunity, the safety of booster dose, immunogenicity against spike protein, and neutralising antibody responses against Alpha, Beta, Delta, Delta Plus, and Omicron variants.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/covaxin-efficacy-as-a-safe-booster-dose-proven-bharat-biotech/article65661961.ece

# Village enterprises: The data presented by the Ministry of Rural Development to the Lok Sabha this week shows that 57,209 enterprises came up during 2020-21 and 41,623 enterprises in 2021-22 when India was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/data-stories/over-98000-village-enterprises-were-created-during-the-pandemic-to-make-masks-protective-gears-and-sanitisers/article65661578.ece

# Planning for the next pandemic: Big pharma has proposed a framework to improve access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics in low-income countries, ahead of the next pandemic.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/ifpma-proposes-quitable-access-framework-for-future-pandemics/article65663064.ece

# Operations getting restored: Singapore Airlines (SIA) is steadily restoring its India operations back to pre-Covid levels even as it launched special fares from Indian cities to various destinations in Asia.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/logistics/singapore-airlines-steadily-restoring-its-india-operations-to-pre-covid-levels/article65661319.ece