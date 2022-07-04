The Daily Dose: July 4, 2022 

# Boost in pace: Booster dose administration has picked up pace due to the rise in Covid cases in India. But India lags behind other countries with a very low percentage of the population covered by booster doses.

# GST Compensation Fund: States say they need compensation as the economy has yet to recover fully from Covid, and now the Russia-Ukraine crisis presents new challenges.

# Viral entry: The SARS-CoV-2 which is responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic is known to be transmitted through more than one mode. During the early days of the pandemic, the primary mode of infection was believed to be through droplet transmission by an infected symptomatic person, through violent expiratory events like coughing.

# Increase in office leasing: The demand for housing and office was badly impacted during April-June quarter of last year because of the strong second wave of the Covid pandemic.

# Monkey pox & Covid: Does the Covid pandemic increase the risk? Possibly, yes. We must also not drop the ball on surveillance in the wider community, says the article.

