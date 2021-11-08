The daily dose: November 8, 2021

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
#Rise to the occasion: With the WHO emergency tag under its belt, it’s time for Bharat Biotech to step on the gas and make its vaccine amply available locally and in under-served countries.
#US travel rules: More than a year-and-a-half after Covid-19 concerns prompted the US to close its borders to international travellers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the UK and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status.
Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over, with exceptions.
#Back to the workplace: With a majority of employees vaccinated against Covid, IT firms are planning to get them back in office sooner than planned. While the majority of small firms (with employees under 300) have already made 70-80 per cent of their employees come back to offices, the bigger companies have begun holding virtual town hall meetings regarding resuming work at the offices.
#Tune in: With diabetes being a familiar condition in households across the country, listen in to diabetologist Dr V Mohan and what he has to say about Covid and diabetes.
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...