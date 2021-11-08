The daily dose: November 8, 2021

#Rise to the occasion: With the WHO emergency tag under its belt, it’s time for Bharat Biotech to step on the gas and make its vaccine amply available locally and in under-served countries.

#US travel rules: More than a year-and-a-half after Covid-19 concerns prompted the US to close its borders to international travellers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the UK and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status.

Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over, with exceptions.

#Back to the workplace: With a majority of employees vaccinated against Covid, IT firms are planning to get them back in office sooner than planned. While the majority of small firms (with employees under 300) have already made 70-80 per cent of their employees come back to offices, the bigger companies have begun holding virtual town hall meetings regarding resuming work at the offices.

#Tune in: With diabetes being a familiar condition in households across the country, listen in to diabetologist Dr V Mohan and what he has to say about Covid and diabetes.

