The daily dose: November 9, 2021

#One crore ordered: The Centre will buy one crore doses of Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, the first plasmid DNA vaccine for Covid-19, for its ongoing public inoculation programme.

The needle-free vaccine, which will be administered intradermally using an applicator, will be supplied at ₹265 per dose and the needle-free applicator will cost ₹93 per dose, excluding the GST. The pricing has been decided in consultation with the Union government, Zydus Cadila said.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/centre-orders-1-cr-doses-of-zycov-d/article37386162.ece

# The twin troubles of expiring Covid vaccine stocks, and front line workers being faced with declining antibody protection since they were the earliest to get vaccinated, need to be urgently addressed by the government, says Swati Piramal, making a case for booster shots.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/boosters-one-solution-to-two-problems/article37385741.ece

# Covaxin in UK: The UK will recognise Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as an approved Covid-19 vaccine for travel from India from November 22 following the WHO emergency use approval given last week. This will be in addition to India-manufactured Astra Zeneca’s Covishield that got validation earlier.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/uk-to-add-covaxin-to-approved-list-from-november-22/article37390086.ece

# Other countries too: Switzerland has approved Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as a valid vaccine for travel from India, and several countries may gradually follow as the government steps up diplomatic pressure now that the vaccine has finally received WHO emergency clearance.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/switzerland-approves-covaxin-others-likely-to-follow-suit-as-india-steps-up-diplomatic-pressure/article37385755.ece

# Merck’s pill: The European Union’s medicines agency has begun reviewing Merck’s Covid-19 treatment pill so that it can swiftly advise national drug authorities in the 27-nation bloc that want to begin using it before it gets official approval.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/eu-drug-agency-looking-at-data-on-mercks-covid-19-pill/article37390541.ece